New study finds people moving to California decreases, while exits increase

A new study released by the California Policy Lab (CPL) showed that fewer people have moved to California from other states since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile the number of people leaving California to move to another state has gone up.

The study found that since the start of the pandemic, people moving to California has decreased by 38%.

The number of people leaving to move to other states is up by 12% since the start of the pandemic. The study notes that this is in line with pre-pandemic trends.

In 52 of the state's 58 counties, Californian's who move are more likely to leave the state than before the pandemic.

Even with these numbers, the CPL stated that "California remains the most populous state by far, home to one in eight of all Americans, these demographic changes affect federal funding formulas and reduce the state’s political power.

After the 2020 Census, it was announced that California will be losing a congressional seat for the first time bringing it down from 53 House districts to 52.

Overall the study only accounted for people with a credit history, which the CPL stated only made up 70% of the population. The numbers also don't account for the number of people moving into or out of state from outside the country.