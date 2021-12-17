Crashes cause major back-up on westbound I-10 near Bob Hope

There is a major back-up on the westbound side of Interstate 10, particularly between Bob Hope and Monterey due to at least two crashes.

A three-vehicle crash east of the Bob Hope exit caused several lanes to shut down. CHP reports there were no injuries in the crash. Clean-up continues. There was no word on any injuries in the crash.

There was also another crash east of the Cook Street exit.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.