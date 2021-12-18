Lights, airplanes & a drive-thru: Santa’s Miracle on the Tarmac

Lights, airplanes and of course, Old Saint Nick at this year’s Santa’s Miracle on the Tarmac!

On Saturday, people made their way to the Palm Springs Air Museum for its socially distanced candy cane lane drive-thru experience.

You can journey through time, and see more than 70 vintage aircrafts and holiday lights, all while in the comfort of your own cars.

Attendees even got an early Christmas gift!

Each car received one Goody Bag from Santa, which includes two McDonald’s sandwich coupons. Limit two coupons per car, and coupons can be redeemed at local McDonald’s restaurants only.

Santa’s Miracle on the Tarmac runs everyday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Wednesday, December 22.

It costs $25 per car. Advanced tickets are required. Click here to buy tickets.