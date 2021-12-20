Parent shares how she addressed daughter’s school bus stop safety concerns, in light of 9-year-old killed in crash

Amber Hunt-White has a daughter who is a student at Palm Springs Unified School District. Her daughter takes the school bus near Dillon Road and Bennet Road. Hunt reached out to News Channel 3 after she read what happened to the 9-year-old girl who was killed after being hit by a car at her bus stop.

Hunt was concerned about the bus picking up her daughter on the opposite side of the road from where she lived. She said crossing Dillon Road is dangerous for her and her daughter, and wanted to avoid it.

In September 2021, Hunt said she reached out to PSUSD about the issue. She said someone within the district had told her she either had to cross the road or take her daughter a few streets down to get picked up on the same side.

Hunt said she was upset with what the district said and then reached out to Desert Hot Springs City Hall. From there, she was referred to California Highway Patrol. CHP has a School Bus Safety Program. After reaching out to CHP, a change was made to the bus stop.

Now, Hunt's daughter gets picked up on the same side of the road she lives on, only she has to be at the bus stop earlier.

