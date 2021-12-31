Suspect arrested after hours-long search in Bermuda Dunes

Deputies have taken a suspect into custody following a search throughout Bermuda Dunes.

The search was initiated after deputies were told that a suspect had threatened occupants of a home.

The Riverside County Sheriff Department was first called to a home on the 79-600 block of Port Royal Avenue, just after 9:00 am, regarding a family disturbance. The occupants of the home all exited safely before deputies arrived.

The suspect was believed to still be inside, but after several attempts to lure him out of the home, deputies then entered the house and found the suspect was not there.

The suspect was taken into custody at 12:50 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Department. They were identified as an 18-year-old Bermuda Dunes resident.

The suspect will be booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, and battery.

