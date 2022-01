By The Associated Press

Cincinnati sacks leader Trey Hendrickson and three other starters are among five Bengals that have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Center Trey Hopkins and left guard Quinton Spain were sidelined along with safety Vonn Bell. The fifth player is Akeem Davis-Gaither. The Bengals have clinched the AFC North title for their first trip to the playoffs since the 2015 season.