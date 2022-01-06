CDC isolation guidance causes confusion

Many people are confused and frustrated after The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended Covid-19 isolation and quarantine time.

The CDC's announcement has even garnered thousands of memes and jokes across the internet.

Last week, the agency shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms — and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.

The CDC also shortened the recommended time for people to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus to a similar five days if they are vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated and boosted may not need to quarantine at all, the CDC said.

The agency faced criticism for not recommending a negative COVID test as a condition to end isolation.

On Tuesday, the CDC explained the scientific rationale for shortening its isolation and quarantine recommendations.

In laying out the scientific basis for the revisions, the agency said more than 100 studies from 17 countries indicate that most transmission happens early in an infection. The CDC acknowledged the data come from research done when delta and other pre-omicron variants were causing the most infections. But the agency also pointed to limited, early data from the U.S. and South Korea that suggests the time between exposure and the appearance of symptoms may be shorter for omicron than for earlier variants.

