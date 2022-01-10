Father found with multiple stab wounds, son charged with attempted murder

By KPTV Staff

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A Beaverton teenager is in custody after stabbing and attempting to murder his father, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the WCSO responded Sunday at 2:43 p.m. to reports of an assault with a weapon on NW Oak Knoll Place, near NW Shadow Hills Lane. The WCSO said Monday the 911 call had been placed by a 58-year-old man who told dispatchers his 18-year-old son had, Aiden Samson, had just stabbed him.

Deputies said before they arrived on scene, Samson had fled. The victim, however, was found at the scene with numerous stab wounds to the head, neck, shoulders, arms, and buttocks. The injuries were deemed non-life-threatening according to the WCSO and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

When questioned by deputies, the victim told authorities the attack had been unprovoked.

Samson was later located by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening before being taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of assault in the second degree and attempted murder.

