2022 Australian Open singles draw announced
The start of the 2022 tennis calendar is upon us. As always we start down under at the Australian Open where the 9-time winner and reigning champion Novak Djokovic looks to hoist a record 21st grand slam title.
The men and women's singles draws have been revealed and here is the projected path for the top seeds.
(1) Novak Djokovic
R1: Kecmanovic
R2: Paul
R3: Sonego [25]
R4: Garin [16]
QF: Berrettini [7]
SF: Zverev [3]
FINAL: Medvedev [2]
(2) Daniil Medvedev
R1: Laaksonen
R2: Kyrgios
R3: Humbert [29]
R4: Schwartzman [13]
QF: Rublev [5]
SF: Tsitsipas [4]
FINAL: Djokovic [1]
(3) Alexander Zverev
R1: Altmaier
R2: Millman
R3: Harris [30]
R4: Shapovalov [14]
QF: Nadal [6]
SF: Djokovic [1]
FINAL: Medvedev [2]
(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas
R1: Ymer
R2: Ramos-Vinolas
R3: Dimitrov [26]
R4: Bautista Agut [15]
QF: Ruud [8]
SF: Medvedev [2]
FINAL: Djokovic [1]
Other first round notable match-ups: (6) Rafa Nadal/Marcos Giron, (12) Cam Norrie/Sebastian Korda, (23) Reilly Opelka/Kevin Anderson, (20) Taylor Fritz/ awaiting qualifier, Nick Kyrgios/ awaiting qualifier
Full draw: https://ausopen.com/draws#!mens-singles
(1) Ashleigh Barty
R1: Qualifier
R2: Gracheva
R3: Giorgi [30]
R4: Osaka [13]
QF: Sakkari [5]
SF: Krejcikova [4]
FINAL: Sabalenka [2]
(2) Aryna Sabalenka
R1: Sanders
R2: Li
R3: Vondrousova [31]
R4: Kerber [16]
QF: Swiatek [7]
SF: Muguruza [3]
FINAL: Barty [1]
Other first round notable match-ups: (13) Naomi Osaka/Camila Osorio, (11) Sofia Kenin/Madison Keys, (18) Coco Gauff/Qiang Wang, (17) Emma Raducanu/Sloane Stephens
Full draw: https://ausopen.com/draws#!womens-singles
We are still awaiting on the doubles draw and in particular mixed for local Palm Desert star Desirae Krawczyk. The AUS Open is the only slam Krawczyk has not won in mixed doubles.
Stick with KESQ throughout the tournament for updates and scores.
