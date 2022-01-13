2022 Australian Open singles draw announced

The start of the 2022 tennis calendar is upon us. As always we start down under at the Australian Open where the 9-time winner and reigning champion Novak Djokovic looks to hoist a record 21st grand slam title.

The men and women's singles draws have been revealed and here is the projected path for the top seeds.

(1) Novak Djokovic

R1: Kecmanovic

R2: Paul

R3: Sonego [25]

R4: Garin [16]

QF: Berrettini [7]

SF: Zverev [3]

FINAL: Medvedev [2]

(2) Daniil Medvedev

R1: Laaksonen

R2: Kyrgios

R3: Humbert [29]

R4: Schwartzman [13]

QF: Rublev [5]

SF: Tsitsipas [4]

FINAL: Djokovic [1]

(3) Alexander Zverev

R1: Altmaier

R2: Millman

R3: Harris [30]

R4: Shapovalov [14]

QF: Nadal [6]

SF: Djokovic [1]

FINAL: Medvedev [2]

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

R1: Ymer

R2: Ramos-Vinolas

R3: Dimitrov [26]

R4: Bautista Agut [15]

QF: Ruud [8]

SF: Medvedev [2]

FINAL: Djokovic [1]

Other first round notable match-ups: (6) Rafa Nadal/Marcos Giron, (12) Cam Norrie/Sebastian Korda, (23) Reilly Opelka/Kevin Anderson, (20) Taylor Fritz/ awaiting qualifier, Nick Kyrgios/ awaiting qualifier

Full draw: https://ausopen.com/draws#!mens-singles

(1) Ashleigh Barty

R1: Qualifier

R2: Gracheva

R3: Giorgi [30]

R4: Osaka [13]

QF: Sakkari [5]

SF: Krejcikova [4]

FINAL: Sabalenka [2]

(2) Aryna Sabalenka

R1: Sanders

R2: Li

R3: Vondrousova [31]

R4: Kerber [16]

QF: Swiatek [7]

SF: Muguruza [3]

FINAL: Barty [1]

Other first round notable match-ups: (13) Naomi Osaka/Camila Osorio, (11) Sofia Kenin/Madison Keys, (18) Coco Gauff/Qiang Wang, (17) Emma Raducanu/Sloane Stephens

Full draw: https://ausopen.com/draws#!womens-singles

We are still awaiting on the doubles draw and in particular mixed for local Palm Desert star Desirae Krawczyk. The AUS Open is the only slam Krawczyk has not won in mixed doubles.

