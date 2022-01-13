Cornhuskers hire Bryan Applewhite as running backs coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has hired former TCU assistant Bryan Applewhite to coach running backs. Applewhite spent the past two years coaching running backs at TCU, where the Horned Frogs ranked in the top 30 nationally in rushing both seasons. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Applewhite has proved himself as an outstanding running backs coach during two decades in college football. Applewhite’s hiring filled the final opening on the staff. The Huskers previously brought in Mark Whipple as offensive coordinator, Mickey Joseph as receivers coach and Donovan Raiola as offensive line coach.