‘How do I go on?’ Las Vegas funeral arranger talks about increased homicides, effects on community

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — There has been a rise in homicides throughout the valley, and the increase is impacting families and funeral home directors.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released the number of murders reported in 2021. The Homicide Investigations unit reported 147 murders — an increase of 44% since 2020.

At 20 years old, Courtney Hemphill is one of, if not the youngest, licensed funeral arrangers in the state of Nevada. Hemphill works for Giddens Memorial Chapel. He said they noticed it was a very violent summer.

“Fourth of July weekend between the third and the fourth, we saw several young people about my age that came through our doors and having to sit across the table from their families with my young self sitting there it’s something that I will never forget that experience just sitting there and having to oversee their services,” Hemphill said.

Before Metro’s murder stats were out, Hemphill said funeral directors at Giddens Memorial Chapel saw a need to create change.

In November, the Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of Nevada held a hearse procession and community march called Stop the Violence. Seven different funeral homes participated and around 150 showed up.

“Taking the power back is the best way that I can explain it you know a lot of these families were left broken in shambles after this and left with the questions and there were questions to us and I’ve had people ask me how do I go on? How do I move forward?,” Hemphill said.

They wanted to rally behind the families and let them know they’re fighting the cause to increase peace with them.

”The most terrifying sound that I’ve ever heard was of a grieving parent,” Hemphill said.

According to Metro’s murder 2021 stats, the majority of killings involved gunshots.

“It adds that tragic factor into it that’s when you deal with the extra heartbreak, that’s when you deal with the extra emotions the anger that comes with that because sometimes- and we don’t ever take it personal but I’ve been on the receiving end of that anger and grief makes people do and say some pretty crazy things,” Hemphill said.

A huge increase in gun sales in 2020 seems to be a contributing factor into the recent rise in homicides.

The state’s Point of Contact Firearms Program processes background checks. They released the amount processed from 2019. There was a big jump from 2019 to 2020, but a decline in 2021.

Calendar year 2019: total transfers processed: 102,096

Calendar year 2020 total transfers processed: 185,629

Calendar year 2021 total transfers processed: 139,815

