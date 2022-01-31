IID hosting virtual community workshop to discuss possible changes to energy rates

Imperial Irrigation District customers could soon see some changes coming to their energy bills.

IID is inviting the public to join its information workshop to discuss the time of use rates. That rate structure bills customers differently depending on how much energy they use during certain times of the day.

It would encourage customers to use less energy at peak hours, usually from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and instead, use them at times when more energy is available.

During the workshop, IID officials will look at the benefits of implementing the rates.

The workshop is being held being held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m. You can listen and participate in it live at https://www.iid.com/about-iid/news-resources/live-and-recorded-meetings