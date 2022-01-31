One person found dead behind Benson High School

By KETV Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found behind Benson High School.

Omaha Police confirms an unknown male was found on the ground with wounds to the face.

Authorities say a woman walked behind the building for an unknown reason and saw what appeared to be someone laying on the ground.

The woman then called firs responders who later revealed the man had died.

The cause of death and the reason for the body being behind the building are unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

