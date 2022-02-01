Beaumont police release composite sketch of possible 2020 murder suspect

Beaumont Police released a composite drawing Monday of a suspect who may have been involved in the murder of a Cherry Valley man in 2020.

The department is investigating the death of Leo Miguel Delara, 45, who was shot and killed at a home along the 100 block of Myrl Drive in the City of Beaumont on March 18, 2020.

Officers found Delara and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police statement.

Witnesses reportedly saw two suspects wearing dark hoodies walking away from the residence but a search of the area came up empty.



The new composite sketch was created using information provided to investigators. In earlier releases, detectives said information that might have seemed insignificant could prove to be the missing element in solving the crime.

The Beaumont Police Department asks anyone with possible information to review the drawing and call detectives if they believe they can identify the suspect. Call 951-769-8500. Information can also be provided anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.