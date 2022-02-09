Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:48 PM

Fire burns in tunnel under I-10 near Jackson Street

CAL FIRE

CAL FIRE crews contained a fire burning in a flood control area near the I-10 and Jackson St exit.

The fire was first reported at approximately 4:33 p.m.

Firefighters were able to find the source of the fire, a tunnel located right underneath the freeway.

There are heavy amounts of smoke visible in the area. Traffic was temporarily backed up on both sides of the I-10.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content