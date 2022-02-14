New Mexico may create database of missing Native Americans

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill that would help state prosecutors track and investigate unresolved reports of missing Indigenous people from New Mexico has been endorsed by the state Senate by a unanimous vote. A 34-0 vote of the Senate sent the bill to the state House for consideration. The initiative would create an electronic catalogue of missing Indigenous people who may have been killed for use by law enforcement and state prosecutors with support from outside financial grants. The bill also authorizes $1 million in spending by the state attorney general’s office to hire and train at least one investigative specialist.