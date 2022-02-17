Former L.A. Angels’ official convicted in overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs

By Chuck Johnston, CNN

Eric Prescott Kay, a former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, has been found guilty of two charges in the 2019 overdose death of Angels’ pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said Wednesday.

Skaggs, 27, died on July 1, 2019, in a hotel in Southlake, Texas, before the team was set to play the Texas Rangers.

Prescott was found guilty Thursday of distribution of controlled substances resulting in death and conspiracy to possess with intent distribute controlled substances, according to the federal prosecutor.

Skaggs died by choking on vomit after using drugs and alcohol, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. High levels of opioids, including fentanyl, oxycodone and oxymorphone, were found in his system, as well as alcohol, according to toxicology results.

