Man arrested in connection to overnight shooting at Indio bar

Police in Indio arrested a man this morning following an overnight shooting at Neil's Lounge in Indio.

Authorities confirmed nobody was injured, however the businesses sustained unspecified damage.

Officers were called to the scene on Highway 111 around 12:45 this morning to reports of a confrontation that resulted in the suspect pulling out a gun and firing.

Staff and customers were able to give police enough information and officers later found the man nearby.

Authorities said he is now facing charges for discharging the gun and weapons violations.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.