Woman claims implicit bias kept her from adopting dog for 2 years: ‘I was humiliated’

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (KYW) — A South Jersey woman says it took her two years to find the perfect dog. Not because she’s picky, but because she claims there’s implicit bias in the animal adoption industry.

She got her dog on Friday, however, and Eyewitness News was there.

With a new dog, Rudy, in tow, Leslie Miller was all tears as she left the Animal Adoption Center Friday. She says it took her two years for an adoption agency to approve her.

“He’s going to live like a king. That’s all I got to say,” Miller said. “He’s going to be my forever friend. He’s going to be in his forever home.”

Miller says she’s owned Great Danes for most of her adult life. She’s a retired officer with the Baltimore Police Department and says she’s more than prepared to care for an animal.

But it took her 18 applications to get approved. She says it’s because of her race.

"I was humiliated. I was hurt," [Miller] said. "I didn't understand why they kept turning me down."

Miller says she was not implicitly asked about her race during the interview process but says she was asked one particularly troubling question.

“One of the applications and I can’t remember which one it was, but they wanted to know what color my eyes were,” Miller said. “My eyes — not the dog’s eyes. The human being’s eyes.”

“Unfortunately, very common specifically for people of color it seems,” said Michael Bricker, chief engagement officer and CARE Center director. “We’ve heard these stories all over.”

Leslie eventually found CARE, which is an acronym for Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity.

The nonprofit says people of color often have to overcome biases during the pet adoption process.

According to their research, they say minority employees are underrepresented in animal welfare organizations. They say if more minorities were hired by adoption agencies and veterinarian practices, the overpopulation of shelters could be more easily solved.

But after being denied so many times, Miller’s case is solved.

