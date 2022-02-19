Alcaraz and Schwartzman to play Rio Open final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz stunned top seed Matteo Berrettini and then beat another Italian, Fabio Fognini, in the semifinals to reach his second career final after a marathon day at the Rio Open. With support from home fans in Rio de Janeiro, the 18-year-old Alcaraz won his quarterfinal clash against Berrettini 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 before returning to the court hours later for a 6-2, 7-5 win over Fognini to advance to Sunday’s final against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. The quarterfinals and semifinals were played on Saturday due to heavy rain falling in Rio during the week.