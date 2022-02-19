Skip to Content
Alcaraz and Schwartzman to play Rio Open final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz stunned top seed Matteo Berrettini and then beat another Italian, Fabio Fognini, in the semifinals to reach his second career final after a marathon day at the Rio Open. With support from home fans in Rio de Janeiro, the 18-year-old Alcaraz won his quarterfinal clash against Berrettini 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 before returning to the court hours later for a 6-2, 7-5 win over Fognini to advance to Sunday’s final against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. The quarterfinals and semifinals were played on Saturday due to heavy rain falling in Rio during the week. 

Associated Press

