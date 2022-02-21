Monday marked the 2nd Annual Caravan through African American History in Palm Springs.

It kicked off at 10 a.m. from the Agua Caliente Spa Resort Casino in downtown Palm Springs.

It's a way to learn about the Black pioneers of the city whose talents and perseverance overcame the prejudices of earlier times.

Cars were escorted throughout the city by the Palm Springs Police.

Participants followed behind each other while tuning into a radio station for a live narration of the tour.

The Caravan was introduced last year after the Black History Month parade was canceled due to the pandemic, but continues as a fun and interactive way to learn more about Black History in Palm Springs.

