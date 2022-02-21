Gene Autry Trail and N. Indian Canyon closed due to blowing sand from high winds

Palm Springs police are warning residents of road closures on Gene Autry Trail between N. Via Escuela and I-10, and N. Indian Canyon Drive between Garnet and Sunrise Parkway.

Officials announced the closure at around 8:15 this morning as the Coachella Valley is under a High Wind Warning, that is expected to remain in place until Wednesday.

Winds are blowing sand and creating poor visibility for drivers.

No time has been given as to when the road closures will be lifted.

Use Vista Chino or Highway 111 to get around.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.