Bomb found at Sherwood Middle School

By Web staff

SHERWOOD, Oregon (KPTV) — Police say a bomb was found at Sherwood Middle School on Wednesday evening.

At 6:11 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious circumstance at the middle school.

Police say a ball wrapped in tape with a fuse protruding from it was found in the middle of a field by someone playing with their dog. Officers evacuated the area and contacted the Explosive Detonation Unit (EDU) and Engine 033 from TVFR.

At 7:02 p.m. EDU arrived on scene, confirmed it was a homemade bomb and safely detonated the bomb on scene.

EDU experts say these are common devices that can be activated from fuse, friction, or puncture.

Police say the device was incredibly dangerous and could cause serious physical injury or death.

Officers want to remind people to keep their dogs on a leash because the dog that was playing in the field picked the bomb up.

Police are continuing to search more areas of the middle school, parks, fields, and schools throughout the city. The Sherwood School District sent a letter to families saying they are aware of the incident and anticipate that all schools in the district will be open for school Thursday.

