Poland rejects FIFA ruling Russia can play qualifier as RFU

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — FIFA has backed away from immediately expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying but said it remained an option, deciding instead the squad can play at neutral venues using the “RFU” acronym for the country’s football federation. The compromise was immediately rejected by Poland, which said it would still refuse to play Russia in a World Cup playoff semifinal, which is scheduled for March 24. The ruling from the FIFA Bureau, featuring the six regional football confederation presidents, was also that the Russian flag and anthem can’t be associated with the team.