Shadow Hills falls, Yucca Valley wins big in round two of CIF state tournament

Yucca Valley is now the lone local basketball team still playing.

The Trojans cruise by Corcoran, 72-42, to advance to the quarterfinals of the CIF state tournament. Yucca Valley has won their last two games by a combined 52 points.

In Indio, Shadow Hills found themselves down 16 points at the half to Orcutt Academy and couldn't rally late in a 66-54 loss. Senior Sonia Urbina had a game-high 17 points.

The Lady Knights season comes to an end after winning nearly 30 games.

Yucca Valley will play its next game on Saturday against King/Drew at home at 6 pm.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.