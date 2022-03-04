Bay County, Florida, residents asked to evacuate due to fast-moving wildfire

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Officials in Bay County, Florida, are asking residents to evacuate their homes due to a fast-moving wildfire that has already taken two homes, with other structures threatened.

According to a post by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, the fire near Callaway has spread to 100 acres with winds pushing the fire north.

This is one of several fires burning in Bay County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Forest Service warned earlier today that fire danger levels are elevated statewide due to critically low humidity.

Bay County is near the Gulf Coast with cities like Callaway, Lynn Haven and Panama City.

