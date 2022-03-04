TRAFFIC ALERT: Indian Canyon Drive reopens through wash south of Interstate 10

North Indian Canyon Drive reopened to traffic through the Whitewater wash Friday at 11:17 a.m., according to Palm Springs Police Department.

Strong winds and low visibility shut down the major traffic artery late Thursday between the city and Interstate 10.

It remained closed Friday morning as a cold storm moved into the Coachella Valley with rain and heavy winds forecast.

https://twitter.com/PalmSpringsPD/status/1499744366163804161

Palm Springs Police cited blowing sand and sand build-up for the closure. Gene Autry Trail remained open to traffic along with Vista Chino Road.

Blowing sand and dust created low visibility for drivers.

