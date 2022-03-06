Rep. Ruiz discusses what he saw at Ukraine border

This weekend, Congressman Raul Ruiz traveled to Poland to assess the humanitarian crisis brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He went as part of bipartisan Congressional Delegation to the Poland-Ukraine border.

Ruiz was an Emergency Room doctor at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage before being elected to Congress. He is also trained in humanitarian and disaster aid.

News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao spoke with Ruiz on Sunday about his visit to Ukraine's border.

“What I've seen are the consequences of war,” said Ruiz as he described the crisis, as millions flee to protect themselves and their families.



“There are women, children, elderly people with disabilities, people with chronic illnesses who are crossing the border, from Ukraine into Poland.”



When visiting the border, Ruiz said he was expecting to see refugee camps seen in war. But, he was impressed by Poland’s handling of the situation.

“The Polish people have really done an incredible humanitarian job in taking the refugees from Ukraine into their homes, assisting them to get to their relatives' houses throughout Europe, it is an incredible sight to see.”

However, Ruiz said that won’t last long if change isn’t made soon.

"We're going to see people that don't have relatives that have more injuries, or, or health problems, and don't have the resources to rent a place or to find other locations.”

On Saturday, the delegation met with Secretary Antony Blinken and other national and local Polish officials to find ways to give humanitarian and disaster aid.

Ruiz said they need to coordinate with other countries to come together, and "negotiate a ceasefire to allow the humanitarians to come in and provide the care and the aid that they need to save lives and to evacuate non-combatants under international humanitarian law. ”

Ruiz is the only member of the California delegation to attend.

The delegation also includes Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul (R-TX) as well as Representatives Gerald E. Connolly (D-VA), Ann Wagner (R-MO), David Cicilline (D-RI), Brian Fitzpatrick, (R-PA), and Susan Wild (D-PA).

“This is our moment to rally the world. As a Congressman, you know, I'm here to do my job and help America help our country," Ruiz added, "To really help the Ukrainian people who have been so resilient, who have been heroic, and who will fight the fight that we all say we fight to protect democracy.”

Check Out Some of Our Coverage on the Local Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War: