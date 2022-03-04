Congressman Raul Ruiz to travel to Ukrainian border as part of bipartisan Congressional Delegation

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz will join a bipartisan Congressional Delegation to the Poland-Ukraine border.

The delegation will travel this weekend to assess the developing humanitarian crisis after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ruiz was an Emergency Room doctor at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage before being elected to Congress. He is also trained in humanitarian and disaster aid.

“I am honored to have been selected by the House Foreign Affairs Committee to join a Congressional Delegation to Poland to assess the complex humanitarian crisis facing the Ukrainian people,” said Dr. Ruiz. “Since Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjust attack, the Ukrainian people have shown immense resiliency and the strength of democracy. As they now seek certainty and refuge in this time, it is crucial that the United States rally international support and coordination to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty, provide humanitarian assistance, ensure international humanitarian law is respected, and hold Putin accountable for his crimes. As an emergency medicine physician trained in humanitarian aid, I look forward to working with Chairman Meeks to evaluate the situation on the ground and bolster our nation’s humanitarian response.”

The delegation is led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory W. Meeks.

The delegation will meet with Secretary Blinken, Ambassador Mark Brzezinski, national and local and Polish officials, USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team, and Ukrainian civil society activists. They will receive briefings from the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, meet with U.S. service members, and assess the needs at the Polish border which has received the largest influx of refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Ruiz will be the only member of the California delegation to attend, according to his office.

The delegation also includes Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul (R-TX) as well as Representatives Gerald E. Connolly (D-VA), Ann Wagner (R-MO), David Cicilline (D-RI), Brian Fitzpatrick, (R-PA), and Susan Wild (D-PA).

