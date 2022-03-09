Traffic back up to speed in Indio following overnight freeway collision that left one dead

One person was killed in a late-night traffic collision involving a pickup truck and a big rig along Interstate 10 in Indio.

The California HIghway Patrol says the collision happened at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the freeway's eastbound lanes just west of the Monroe Street interchange.

Traffic was backed up for several hours, two lanes were closed, and other drivers were being narrowed down to one lane eastbound to pass the wreckage.

A driver in a black pickup truck rear-ended a semi-truck that was parked along the side of the freeway.

The pickup driver was reportedly driving recklessly before the crash, according to the CHP.

The big truck's driver says the collision threw him into the steering wheel and a passenger in the semi shattered their arm in the wreck.

Officers say they found the pickup truck wedged underneath the parked big rig's refrigerated trailer.

The dead driver's identity was not immediately released.

Traffic was back up to speed by 6:30 a.m. after the wreckage was cleared.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.