Shiffrin wins overall World Cup title, places 2nd in super-G

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has won skiing’s overall World Cup title for the fourth time. The American was fueled by speed races that turned her expected duel with Petra Vlhová into a runaway success. Shiffrin finished second in the super-G at the World Cup Finals one day after a surprise victory in downhill. Vlhová had to finish no worse than seventh to stop Shiffrin from building an unbeatable 200-point lead in the standings with two races left. The defending champion from Slovakia placed 17th.