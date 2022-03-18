Palm Springs Walk of the Stars honoring David Lee with 449th star

Nine-time Emmy award-winning writer, director and producer, David Lee will be honored with a star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs.

The ceremony is taking place at the Downtown Park behind the stage. It is open to public and starts at 3 p.m. today.

Lee is most known for writing and producing The Jeffersons and Cheers, along with co-creating and directing Wings and Fraiser.

No stranger to Palm Springs, Lee is a local resident and contributes to the area's arts. He's known for supporting to the Palm Springs art Museum, the Annenberg theater and many more venues in the area.

Tune into KESQ at 5 p.m. to watch the highlights of David Lee's ceremony.