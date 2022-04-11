Gusty winds, road closures making it difficult for drivers traveling through Valley

Gusty winds and blowing sand have been sweeping through the Coachella Valley on Monday.

It’s caused road closures, forcing drivers to take alternate routes to get to their destinations. Some travelers have had no choice but to stop on the side of the road or at gas stations to wait out these winds.

“We actually had to pull over just now because my fairing blew off and we’re gonna have to zip tie it down right now so just pulling over more frequently I guess and just checking on our bikes to make sure they’re in working condition," said Audrey Hurley, who was traveling from Phoenix to San Diego on her motorcycle.

Drivers are letting up on the gas and taking their time on the roads.

“It’s been a great ride most of the day but coming through here has been extremely windy. It’s difficult to be on the bikes especially next to the big rigs and trucks and stuff, you kind of get pushed all over the road,” said traveler Justin Posada.

The winds even forced one driver to re-secure their luggage on top of their car. “It just impacted with the one bag that got moved around so we finally tied it down,” said Gerardo Reyes from Indio.

These gusty winds are especially dangerous for those driving with big trailers or heavy loads.

“It’s throwing me all over the road. I had to pull off so I could get some fuel and wait. I don’t know how long it’s gonna last but hopefully it blows over,” said traveler Stewart Rains.

On Monday morning, a big rig overturned causing traffic along the I-10 eastbound lanes near Indian Canyon. It took crews several hours to clear hauler from the freeway lanes.



It’s moments like this that have travelers extra cautions when taking to the freeway.

“Just making sure I have space between cars you know, front and back. You know because especially if you drive too close to those semi trucks, you don’t know which way those trucks are going to go,” Reyes said.

Drivers say it’s all about planning ahead and giving yourself time, “Just a matter of taking it easy, slowing down and you know, just taking your time and not being in a rush.”

When you are out on the roads, be sure to:

- Keep an eye out for large semis

- Keep your distance from other cars out on the road

- Keep your hands on the wheel at all times to control your car

- Slow down