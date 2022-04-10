First Alert Weather Alert Day: Monday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Monday in anticipation of dangerous winds. Strong winds could result in dangerous travel conditions, blowing sand, downed trees, and possible power outages.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory starting Sunday at 5 p.m. and lasting until late afternoon on Monday. Winds are expected to strengthen at that point, resulting in a High Wind Warning through early Tuesday morning.

KESQ

KESQ

Here is a sampling of some of the strongest anticipated winds on Monday night. It will still be breezy by Tuesday, but winds will continue to calm down throughout the day.

KESQ

While the primary impact of this incoming system will be winds locally, there is some moisture expected. Spotty showers are likely for areas west of the mountains, but we are not expected to see any rain in the Coachella Valley.

Winds will bring in much cooler air to Southern California. Temperatures are likely to drop to the 70s for daytime high temperatures by the middle of the week. Mid-80s are expected by the weekend.