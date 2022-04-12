Kings snap 3-game skid with 5-2 victory over Blackhawks

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Lizotte scored twice, Phillip Danault had a goal and an assist and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a three-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Trevor Moore and Jordan Spence also scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick finished with 18 saves. Taylor Raddysh and Patrick Kanes scored for the Blackhawks, who dropped their eighth straight game (0-6-2). Collin Delia made 31 saves.