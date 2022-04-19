Student Athlete of the Week – Xavier Angulo & Christian Madrid

We’re back in Indio checking in on the Rajahs here at Indio high school, and we are on the tennis court this week. Highlighting their number one doubles team, Christian Madrid and Xavier Angulo.

"Doubles is really fun, I honestly prefer it," said Angulo. "We bond better as a team like that."

"I think it feels really good whenever your teammate manages to score a winner," said Madrid. "It just feels super amazing and pretty fun to have someone to celebrate with. Especially when we win."

"They have developed so much. They are leaders, always teaching the guys," said head coach Mike Nolasco. "I can always trust in them, every-time there is an exercise I’ll send all the other kids to them. Makes it easier on me."

Christian and Xavier have given a lot to this team, or should I say this family.

"It's a blessing to play here honestly, I wouldn’t want to play at any other school," said Angulo. "Its really fun here. The group of guys, the group of young men we have is insane. We all bond together and grow as a group."

"They are the only seniors I got. So all these younger guys look up to them," said Nolasco.

"It’s almost like a brotherhood, basically. Brother fight, brothers get along. Couldn’t of asked for a better team," said Madrid.

There will be a big piece missing from this team when Christian and Xavier graduate.

"I’m going to miss getting to talk to them after the game, we always talk and see how everything went. It’s almost like they are my kids," said Nolasco.

"It is a really fun sport," said Angulo.

"I think I will continue playing tennis, maybe not competitive but for fun," said Madrid.