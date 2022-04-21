Agency: 3 killed in head-on crash; smuggling attempt cited

PICACHO, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed Thursday in a head-on Arizona freeway collision that involved attempted human smuggling, The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the collision occurred when an SUV being pursued by a state trooper crossed the median of Interstate 10 and collided with a tractor-trailer rig. A DPS spokesman said those killed were among eight people in the SUV. No additional information was immediately available on possible injuries to others. The Homeland Security Investigations arm of federal Immigration Control and Enforcement said its special agents would look into “the attempted human smuggling activity.”