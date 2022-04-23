In-Depth: Prescription to Save

A first-of-its kind online pharmacy is putting people ahead of profits to save members up to 99% on drug costs. News Channel 3's Peter Daut is taking an in-depth look at the company Scriptco Pharmacy, which just got licensed in California. Unlike most pharmacies, Scriptco does not accept insurance, allowing it to cut out the middleman and set its own prices.

"So how do you make money?" Daut asked the company's co-founder, Zach Zeller. Zeller replied, "Our memberships. It's $140 a year, or $50 a quarter. And that's our only margin. The rest is net zero. So when we buy a medication for one penny per pill, we sell it for one penny per pill."

Watch Daut's full story, "Prescription to Save," and how some Valley residents are now saving thousands of dollars on their prescriptions, coming up Tuesday at 6PM on News Channel 3.