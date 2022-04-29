3D printing offers a ‘reason to learn from mistakes’ April One Class At A Time winner

April’s One Class At A Time award winner is Adrian Amparo from Desert Ridge Academy in Indio.

One of the courses he teaches is 3D printing and his enthusiasm for the skill is what led him to nominate himself for the award.

Amparo happily accepted the award with his students filling their classroom with a celebratory applause.

"I’m really happy for him. I’m really glad that he’s using this money for his class," said 7th grader Elijah Cambron.

Cambron is one of the students that said he's learned a lot through Amparo's 3D printing class.

Mr. Amaparo said he wants to expand the number of 3D printers booth on his campus, and at others throughout the Coachella Valley.

“I try to get as many teachers involved as possible at different schools. I thought if I could get more printers in the classroom, we can have more classes available to them,” explained Amparo.

Mr. Amparo said he teaches students not only to print toys, but to create practical solutions to problems they may face.

He shared an anecdote about one of his students who created a piece for his glasses after they broke, and explained how the student's 3D printing ability saved the day.

It’s that approach to education that pushes Amparo's students to grow, and get good at something they otherwise may not have the opportunity to.

“All the things that I’ve been making – it's all thanks to Amapro because I don’t have the funds at home to be making these kinds of stuff," said 7th grader Ivan Marchu.

The $500 award, made possible by the Walter Clark Legal Group, will allow Mr. Amparo to buy more printers.

“The more we get, the less time kids have to wait,” said Amparo. “Any teacher that wants to get into 3D printing, try it. It’s fun and the kids enjoy it. It’s always a reason to keep on trying and learn from mistakes," he added.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 5 p.m. to see Mr. Amparo accept his award and hear more from him and some of his proud students.