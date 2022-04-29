Panthers pick up 5th-year option on Brian Burns’ contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns’ contract, keeping him with the team at least through the 2023 season. The Panthers have said they’re hopeful to sign Burns to a long-term contract before that deal is up. The 16th pick in the 2019 draft, Burns has 25 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons. Only Julius Peppers with 30 sacks had more in his first three seasons in Carolina.