La Quinta approves design for new monument recognizing Gold Star Families

In honor of the surviving family members of fallen soldiers of the Coachella Valley, the City of La Quinta has confirmed the design of a new Gold Star Family Monument that will be erected in the Civic Center Campus.

City of La Quinta

The significance of the location has ties to the 9/11 and Veterans memorial monuments. During the city's council meeting earlier this week, Mayor Linda Evans and the council unanimously voted the CJ Rench of CJR Design Studio design that will take up to eight to nine months to build and install.

City of La Quinta

A Gold Star family is the recognition of a family who has lost a loved one while they served in the military. During the council meeting, the most recent loss of Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant James were discussed as the Gold Star Families and would be added to the monument.

As the council discussed if this monument would just highlight La Quinta residents, there was a collective of members who agreed that this monument with highlight all of Coachella valley. Councilmember Robert Radi shared his support of embracing all of Coachella Valley but wanted to make clear that both Sergeant Lopez and Sergeant James both attended La Quinta High School. They both will be recognized in hopes that no more names will be added.

City of La Quinta photo credit

In a brief email exchange with the Mayor of La Qunita, Madam Mayor Linda Evans said "We are excited about this future addition to our Civic Center Park, but it will take some time to get it done".

WATCH: Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez’s parents share his story

On August 26, 2021, Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, 22, was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack during evacuations at an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Hunter was born in Palm Springs, grew up in Indio, and graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017. He is survived by his parents, Herman and Alicia, brother Owen and sister Trinity.