Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s Trump ban

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he would restore former President Donald Trump’s banned account on Twitter if his deal to acquire the company is completed.

Musk’s remarks at an automotive conference mark his first public acknowledgment of what had been widely expected since the billionaire announced plans to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.

Musk called Twitter’s decision to ban Trump in January 2020 a “mistake.”

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake,” Musk said. “I would reverse the perma-ban. I will say that I don’t own Twitter yet, so this is not a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter? But my opinion, and Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, shares this opinion, is that we should not have perma-bans.”

Trump has said he would not return to Twitter even if his account were restored, instead promoting his own social media venture, Truth Social.

