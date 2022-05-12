Protest at Palm Desert High School forces Lockout on campus

A call from the Palm Desert High School Assistant Principal went out around 11:30 am alerting parents that a student protest has forced school officials to call a lockout on campus. A lockout means no visitors on campus at this time.

Desert Sand Unified Spokeswoman Mary Perry says "approximately 100 students peacefully walked to the quad as a protest regarding Roe v Wade."

