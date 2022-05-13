LEADING OFF: Canó joins Padres, Kershaw out, Kirby back home

By The Associated Press

Robinson Canó has found another job in the majors, signing with San Diego less than a week after being released by the Mets. The Padres plan to use the 39-year-old Canó as a left-handed bat off the bench. He could get some occasional starts at second base and designated hitter. The Mets owe Canó nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He will earn a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum. Canó hit .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets. He sat out last season serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. The eight-time All-Star second baseman had a career batting average of .302 with 335 home runs in 17 seasons when the Mets cut him.