FRENCH OPEN 2022: The AP’s quiz about the clay-court Slam

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

How well do you know the French Open? How well do you know tennis? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge. How many times since 1997 has the clay-court Grand Slam tournament in Paris been contested without either Serena Williams or Venus Williams? Who was the last player who lost to Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match? How many consecutive French Open women’s singles champions were first-time major champions? Who was the last French Open women’s singles champion to win the trophy without dropping a set? How many times has Rafael Nadal done it?