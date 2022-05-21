A driver killed after crashing into a power pole in Calimesa

Riverside County Sheriff's are investigating a deadly crash in Calimesa. It was reported Friday, May 20 around 12:28am near Calimesa Boulevard and Cherry Valley Boulevard.

Investigators say the driver, for unknown reasons, went off the road and crashed into a power pole. The person's identity has not yet been released.

If you have information on this crash, please call Officer Kyle Layvas at the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station at 951-654-2702 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-776-1099.