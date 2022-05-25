Guns found on campuses of two different schools in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque

By Vince Rodriguez

RIO RANCHO, New Mexico (KOAT) — A handgun was found on the campus of V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho on Tuesday morning.

A student notified school safety and security officers that another student may have had a weapon on campus, according to Rio Rancho Public Schools. After the student was contacted, authorities confiscated a handgun.

Rio Rancho Public Schools officials said there were no threats made, nor was the handgun pointed at anyone.

In a letter to parents, school district leaders said classes proceeded normally and students were safe at the school all day.

District officials said the student will face punishments in line with the school district’s discipline matrix and that the student could face charges brought by the Rio Rancho Police Department.

In a separate incident in Albuquerque, a gun was found in a student’s backpack in the south lot of Volcano Vista High School.

School officials confiscated the gun and APS police are handling the investigation.

In a letter to parents, school officials said others came forward reporting the situation.

Albuquerque Public Schools leaders said the student who brought the gun on campus faces criminal charges and any appropriate school discipline, including suspension or expulsion.

