Extreme heat is here in the Coachella Valley; Local hospitals are preparing to support Heat Health Issues

Extreme heat is a deadly condition and the Coachella Valley faces many triple-digit days out of the year. Staying hydrated is one of the tips local officials have shared over the years but how are the local hospitals preparing to support this issue? Studies show that Heat health-related issues affect the elder population at a high rate but this does not mean that if you do not fit in the elder group you are exempt.

Found on ClimateCentral.org, "Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the U.S., and climate change is making bouts of deadly heat longer and more frequent. As our climate continues to change we’re likely to be exposed to more heat than we’re used to, increasing the risk of heat-related illness".

Heat-related issues affect individuals differently, there is no one way a group of people will be affected. If you are a child or a person over the age of 65, you are at a higher risk of experiencing Heath related illnesses. If you work outside for a living or are an avid outdoors fitness person you are at a greater risk of Heat-related illnesses. If you don't have the economical means to use air conditioning in your home, this puts you in the high-risk category as well.

Climate Central shares data of a Heat Index of 90 degrees plus from 1979 to 2020. There were fewer days but