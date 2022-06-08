Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School wins National Say Something Week Award

Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School in Indio was one of six schools selected for the Sandy Hook Promise Say Something Week Awards.

The Sandy Hook Promise, a leading youth violence prevention organization, launched the

awards in tandem with Say Something Week, a national call-to-action held in March that reinforces the Say Something Program.

The awards recognize the creative ways schools and SAVE Promise Clubs celebrate "upstanders" who speak up to get help for classmates who may be in crisis and acknowledge the trusted adults who are keeping kids safe.

In March, Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School took part in Say Something Week, where they discussed how to recognize the warning signs and the threat of potential violence and the importance of telling a trusted adult.

"They embedded the lessons of Say Something within a fun, themed spirit week They held their own Student Voices Contest. Students created amazing art and incredible writing!," reads the award announcement by the Sandy Hook Promise.

Video the Indio Police Department put together for Say Something Week at Lyndon B Johnson Elementary

To learn more about the organizations, visit: https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/