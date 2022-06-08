Skip to Content
today at 9:39 AM
CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.

California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning.

The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time. 

Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck a pickup truck that was hauling a cement mixer. The collision caused the mixer to become detached from the truck and sent debris on the road.

No injuries were reported.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

