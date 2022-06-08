CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.
California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning.
The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time.
Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck a pickup truck that was hauling a cement mixer. The collision caused the mixer to become detached from the truck and sent debris on the road.
No injuries were reported.
