CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.

California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning.

The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time.

Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck a pickup truck that was hauling a cement mixer. The collision caused the mixer to become detached from the truck and sent debris on the road.

No injuries were reported.